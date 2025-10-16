Ukraine’s Illegal E-Cigarette Market Costs $180M in Taxes

Ukraine’s e-cigarette market is almost entirely illegal, with the shadow market accounting for 93% of consumption, according to Mykola Pasichnyi, professor at the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics. About 40% of vaping liquids are smuggled, while 60% is counterfeit and locally produced, he said.

The illicit trade causes the government to lose an estimated 7.5 billion UAH ($180 million) annually in taxes, including excise, VAT, and local levies. Pasichnyi warned that combating this requires stronger enforcement by customs, border guards, and tax authorities, along with dedicated funding.

Despite the scale of the problem, Ukraine’s draft 2026 budget allocates only an additional 13,500 UAH ($324) for the Bureau of Economic Security and none for customs reform, raising concerns over government priorities. Experts say urgent action is needed to regulate the market, recapture lost revenue, and curb the illegal trade.