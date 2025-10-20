Cambodian Cigarette Factory Penalized for Pollution Issues

An inspection team from Cambodia’s General Department of Environmental Protection has taken action against a cigarette factory in Takeo province for serious environmental violations. The inspection, led by Deputy Director Cho Thol, found the LH-TBC (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. facility in Kang Thom village operating without adequate ventilation or emission control systems, leading to excessive odors and air pollution. Air quality testing confirmed that emissions from the factory exceeded national environmental standards.

Authorities also determined that the company had been operating without a complete Environmental Impact Assessment and a valid waste discharge permit. In response, the inspection team imposed interim penalties under Cambodia’s Environment and Natural Resources Code and Sub-Decree No. 42 on Air Pollution Control. The company was ordered to install proper odor and smoke filtration systems, compensate for environmental and public health damages, and submit a full EIA report to the Ministry of Environment for review.