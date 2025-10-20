Indonesia Offers Amnesty to Bring Illicit Tobacco Makers into Fold

Indonesia’s government dropped plans to raise tobacco excise taxes and is instead offering amnesty to illegal cigarette manufacturers, signaling a major policy shift away from years of punitive enforcement. Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the new strategy aims to bring unregistered producers into the formal economy, where their output can be monitored and taxed. The move comes as the government acknowledges that repeated excise hikes and raids under the previous “Gempur Rokok Ilegal” campaign failed to meaningfully reduce demand, while pushing small manufacturers underground.

The policy rethink reflects a more pragmatic response to weak purchasing power and slow job creation, with officials noting that tobacco remains Indonesia’s single largest source of excise revenue and a vital employer across the supply chain—from farmers to factory workers and small retailers. Purbaya emphasized that the industry’s economic role must be balanced with health goals, warning that overregulation during a fragile labor market could trigger widespread job losses.

By formalizing more players in the industry, the government hopes to expand its tax base, stabilize employment, and strengthen oversight—marking a strategic pivot from symbolic crackdowns toward sustainable regulation and fiscal recovery.