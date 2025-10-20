Singapore Busts Major Vape Smuggling Syndicate Linked to Malaysia

Singapore authorities announced the dismantling of a large-scale vape smuggling syndicate operating between Malaysia and Singapore, arresting 12 suspects and seizing over 64,000 vaping devices worth nearly RM2 million ($460,000). The suspects—11 men and one woman aged 25 to 35—were detained on October 16 during a joint operation led by the Singapore Police Force with support from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department, and Special Operations Command.

Police said the syndicate was responsible for importing and distributing vapes to local buyers. The arrests took place at a car park where the group was allegedly distributing devices. Follow-up raids uncovered two storage facilities containing the illegal goods, alongside cash, multiple mobile devices, and eight vehicles used in the smuggling operation.

All 12 suspects were charged in court for offenses under Singapore’s Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993, which prohibits the import, sale, and distribution of vapes. Four face conspiracy charges, while eight are charged with possession for sale. Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 ($2,300) or jailed for six months for a first offense, with harsher penalties for repeat violations.