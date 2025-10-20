Spring Mountain Investments Divests Another 1.15% of BAT Shares

On October 16, BAT announced that Spring Mountain Investments Ltd.’s holding of voting rights attached to shares in the company fell below a notifiable threshold on October 14. The new total position of voting rights attached to shares is 2.808906%, representing 61,410,486 voting rights. This is a decrease from the previous notification of 3.950733%. The chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights are held includes Kenneth Bryan Dart, Portfolio Services Ltd, and Spring Mountain Investments.

Spring Mountain Investments sold 115.2 million shares of BAT earlier this year, reducing its shares in the company by 53% since April.