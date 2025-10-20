Taiwan FDA Developing Tests for 27 Additives for Flavorings

Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) is developing testing methods for 27 additives that will soon be banned from flavored nicotine products, Health Promotion Administration (HPA) Director-General Shen Ching-fen said last week. The move follows amendments to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act, announced in March, which aim to strengthen oversight of tobacco ingredients and restrict products that appeal to young people. Shen said the FDA’s detection methods would apply to both traditional and electronic cigarettes once post-market regulatory systems are ready.

The HPA said 14 flavored cigarette products that previously received conditional approval would soon enter the market, while all others remain illegal.

To enforce the new rules, authorities have launched nationwide inspection campaigns with local health bureaus to monitor physical stores and online platforms. Inspections will target underage sales and illegal advertising, including social media promotions and “unboxing” videos. Shen said the decision to regulate by listed additives—rather than by flavor—was made to simplify testing procedures, with related regulations expected to be finalized and implemented next year.