Taiwan Pulls Legal Heated Products on Day They are Launched

Taiwan’s first legally approved heated tobacco products were removed from stores on October 17, the same day they launched, after inspectors found packaging failed to comply with nicotine-content labeling regulations. Vice Minister Chuang Jen-hsiang said health risk assessments were prioritized during product reviews, and manufacturers were aware that all legal requirements, including accurate labeling, must be met.

Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang confirmed that the recall had been completed, and products can return to stores once packaging issues are corrected. Importers face fines of up to NT$5 million (US$163,400) for violations, while retailers may be fined up to NT$50,000. Heated tobacco products are regulated under the 2023 amendment to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act, which bans e-cigarettes while allowing approved heated tobacco following a thorough health risk assessment.

Since July 29, the Health Promotion Administration has approved 14 products from U.S. and Japanese companies.