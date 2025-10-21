BAT Launches Tender Offer for €1 Billion Hybrid Securities

BAT announced a cash tender offer for its €1 billion Perpetual Subordinated Fixed-to-Reset Rate Non-Call 5.25 Year Securities, carrying a 3% coupon and a first optional redemption date in late 2026. The company is offering to purchase all of the securities at 100.375% of face value, plus accrued interest. The move is part of BAT’s plan to proactively manage its hybrid capital portfolio, alongside the planned issuance of new euro-denominated hybrid capital securities. The tender offer runs until October 28 at 4 p.m. BST, with settlement expected on October 31.

If BAT purchases 75% or more of the outstanding securities, it may exercise its option to redeem the remaining notes at par. Securities acquired in the offer will be cancelled. The transaction is not open to U.S. investors and remains subject to a New Financing Condition linked to the success of the new bond issuance.