CVA Urges Education Over Prohibition as Youth Vaping Declines

The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is calling on federal and provincial health ministers to prioritize youth prevention and education programs over restrictive vaping bans, warning that prohibitionist policies could fuel the illicit market and push adult smokers back to cigarettes. CVA President Sam Tam said measures such as flavor bans would undermine harm-reduction efforts that have helped millions quit smoking, noting that tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in Canada. The group emphasized that prohibition “leaves adult smokers with nowhere to turn except back to tobacco use,” threatening Canada’s goal of reducing smoking rates below 5% by 2035.

Citing new Statistics Canada data, the CVA said youth vaping rates among Canadians aged 12–17 have fallen to 7.2% in 2025, nearly half the 2019 peak, crediting education-focused initiatives such as Health Canada’s “I Quit for Me” program. The association also highlighted research showing that flavored vaping products are crucial in helping adults switch from cigarettes, referencing studies by McGill University, Public Health England, and the Public Health Agency of Canada. The CVA warned that banning legal, regulated products would drive consumers to the black market, where unregulated, high-strength nicotine products are easily accessible to youth. Instead, the group urged governments to back evidence-based regulation, support enforcement, and expand youth cessation resources rather than pursuing prohibitionist approaches.