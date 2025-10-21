Ireland to Introduce Europe’s Highest Vape Tax

Beginning November 1, the Irish government will impose a new €0.50 per milliliter tax on all vaping e-liquids—regardless of nicotine content—making it the highest vape tax in the European Union. The measure comes alongside planned restrictions on flavors, packaging, advertising, and disposable vapes. Officials say the tax aims to curb youth vaping and strengthen prevention efforts following Ireland’s 2023 ban on vape sales to minors. However, public health and harm reduction advocates argue the policy will backfire, driving consumers toward the black market and undermining Ireland’s stalled “Tobacco Free Ireland” goal of reducing smoking to below 5% by 2025.

Advocates from the New Nicotine Alliance Ireland (NNAI) warn the new tax will make quitting smoking harder for low-income groups, with prices for a typical 10ml e-liquid expected to triple from €3 to €9. They argue vaping has been a key tool in helping smokers quit—38% of quitters in Ireland reportedly used vapes—yet misinformation and punitive taxes have reversed progress. Addiction specialist Dr. Garrett McGovern criticized the policy for equating vaping’s risks with those of smoking, calling it “a dreadful public health policy.” Research shows that vape restrictions and higher costs often lead to increased smoking rates, a trend advocates fear could repeat in Ireland if affordability and access continue to shrink.