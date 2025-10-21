PMI Reports Strong Q3 Based on Smoke-Free Surge

Today (October 21), Philip Morris International reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted diluted earnings per share rising 17.3% to $2.24, while reported EPS increased 13.2% to $2.23. The company said it achieved record smoke-free gross profit, supported by higher volumes and favorable pricing. Net revenues grew 5.9% on an organic basis, and adjusted operating income rose 7.5%, driven by strong performance in smoke-free products, despite a 3.2% decline in cigarette volumes.

PMI’s smoke-free portfolio continued to expand rapidly, now accounting for 41% of total net revenues and 42% of gross profit. Volumes of smoke-free products rose 16.6%, led by the IQOS heated tobacco line and ZYN nicotine pouches. IQOS strengthened its market share across Europe and Asia, while ZYN’s U.S. offtake surged 39% following its return to full availability. The e-vapor brand VEEV also posted a 91% jump in shipments, solidifying PMI’s diversified presence across smoke-free categories.

Reflecting this momentum, PMI raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance and boosted its quarterly dividend by 8.9% to $1.47 per share. CEO Jacek Olczak said the company’s smoke-free business “continues to outgrow the industry by a clear margin,” adding that PMI is “on track to exceed” its 2024–2026 growth targets. Despite regulatory challenges in some markets, the company remains focused on transitioning adult smokers toward smoke-free alternatives and expanding its portfolio in 100 markets worldwide.