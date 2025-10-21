Swedish Innovator Eyes U.S. Launch with Fast-Acting Nicotine Pouch

As nicotine pouch use soars in the United States, Swedish biotech firm Emplicure AB announced plans to seek U.S. regulatory approval for its patented nicotine delivery system, Seratek. Designed to deliver nicotine more rapidly at lower strengths, the company says the technology could mark a new chapter in smokeless alternatives for adult nicotine users.

According to a 2025 pharmacokinetic study, Seratek released 80% of its nicotine within five minutes under controlled conditions, outperforming existing pouch brands even at lower strengths. In a consumer taste test in Sweden, 123 adult pouch users preferred Seratek over international leaders for flavor, comfort, and discretion. Emplicure says it will file a Premarket Tobacco Application (PMTA) to authorize sales in the U.S.

Emplicure CEO Mattias Josander, a former executive at Swedish Match, Red Bull, and L’Oréal, said the company’s goal is to “accelerate the transition to a smokeless world.” He added, “If vaccines were the breakthrough of the 20th century, nicotine pouches could represent the public-health breakthrough of the 21st.”