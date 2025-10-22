BAT to Raise Prices of Heated Tobacco Sticks in Japan

BAT announced that it will increase the retail selling prices (RSPs) of its Lucky Strike and Kent heated tobacco sticks in Japan by ¥20 ($0.13) beginning January 1, citing higher manufacturing costs rather than tax-related reasons. Designed exclusively for use with the glo Hyper series, the adjustments will apply to 11 Lucky Strike and five Kent variants, setting new prices at ¥450 and ¥500 ($2.97 and $3.30), respectively.

Prices for BAT’s other heated tobacco lines — Neo and Virto, for exclusive use with the glo Hilo series — will remain unchanged at ¥500 and ¥580 ($3.83). The company says that even after the increase, Lucky Strike will continue to be the lowest-priced tobacco stick among the three major heated tobacco platforms in Japan: IQOS, glo, and Ploom.

The upcoming change follows a series of price revisions in recent years. Lucky Strike, originally launched at ¥450, was reduced to ¥400 ($2.64) in October 2023 and restored to ¥450 in April 2024. Kent, initially ¥500, dropped to ¥450 in August 2023 before rising to ¥480 ($3.17) in October 2024. Analysts suggest that the latest increase reflects BAT’s renewed confidence in its market position, emphasizing product innovation and the success of the glo Hilo series and Virto sticks, rather than relying on price competition.