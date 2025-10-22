Dagestan Proposes Retail Vape Ban as Part of Russian Pilot Project

The Republic of Dagestan may become one of the first regions in Russia to ban the retail sale of vapes, as part of an experimental pilot program. The proposal was made by the republic’s head, Sergey Melikov, in an address to the State Duma, according to the administration’s press service on Telegram.

“I believe that such a measure will reduce the level of diseases associated with the use of vapes,” Melikov said. He also noted that President Vladimir Putin has supported initiatives allowing regions to impose restrictions on vape sales, paving the way for Dagestan to participate in the program.