Detroit Bans Smokeless Tobacco Use in Sports Venues, Vapes Not Included

Yesterday (October 21), the Detroit City Council voted 7–2 to ban the use of smokeless tobacco products, including chewing tobacco and nicotine pouches, inside the city’s sports venues. Violations will be treated as a misdemeanor offense with a $100 fine, though offenders will first be given the chance to stop before being penalized.

Supporters said the move is part of the national “Knock Tobacco Out of the Park” campaign, which has the backing of the Detroit Tigers. Detroit now joins 18 other U.S. cities with full smokeless-tobacco bans in professional sports venues, according to the Michigan Chronicle.

Council members Coleman A. Young II and Gabriela Santiago-Romero opposed the measure, citing enforcement concerns and arguing that adults should have the freedom to use tobacco products. Santiago-Romero said that tobacco use is already prohibited at venues such as Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena, but those rules are rarely enforced. “I just don’t see the enforcement,” she said. “There are many other things we should be doing.”