UK Vape Ban Fails as Black Market Booms, New Report Reveals

A new report from Haypp shows that the UK’s disposable vape ban, introduced in June 2025, is failing to curb use, with 62.5% of vapers still using the banned devices. Among 25–34-year-olds, that figure jumps to 82%, while 35% of disposable vape users admit they are still buying them, pointing to a widespread black market.

The data reveals that illegal sales are not limited to underground sellers, with 55% of users buying disposable vapes from local corner shops, 37% from vape stores, and 34% from supermarkets, and 28% online. Experts warn that this shows a thriving illicit trade involving mainstream retailers, making enforcement increasingly difficult.

Safety concerns are also growing, as 78.5% of users report using vapes purchased before the ban, meaning that products may now be unstable due to aging batteries and poor storage. Haypp’s Markus Lindblad said the findings prove “the ban is not yet working as expected” and welcomed government plans for a retail licensing scheme to help tackle the illegal market.