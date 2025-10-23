22nd Century Expands VLN to 140 C-Stores in Illinois

22nd Century Group, Inc. announced the launch of its VLN reduced-nicotine content cigarettes with 140 Circle K locations in Illinois, marking another step in the company’s nationwide rollout. The products, designed to contain 95% less nicotine, are now authorized for sale in 45 states, with approvals in the remaining five expected soon.

Chief Executive Officer Larry Firestone said the expansion returns the brand to its first launch market. “We know there are VLN smokers who will appreciate the new branding and product rollout in Illinois,” Firestone said. “Once we achieve authorization and distribution in all 50 states, we will demonstrate the large-scale feasibility of our VLN low-nicotine products and alignment with the FDA’s new low-nicotine mandate.”