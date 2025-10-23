R.J. Reynolds Seeks Dismissal of ‘Carbon Neutral’ Vape Lawsuit

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. has asked a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company of misleading consumers by advertising its Vuse e-cigarettes as “the world’s first carbon neutral vape brand.” In its filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the company said its statements were backed by independent third-party certifications from Verra and Vertis Environmental Finance Ltd., insisting that its carbon-neutral claims were accurate, verified, and aligned with recognized environmental standards. R.J. Reynolds argued that it did not exaggerate its emissions data and said plaintiffs failed to prove any economic loss tied to the marketing claim.

According to ClassAction.org, the lawsuit, filed on May 28, 2025, seeks $5 million in damages and alleges that British American Tobacco (BAT) and its subsidiary R.J. Reynolds misled consumers with a deceptive sustainability campaign. Plaintiffs argue that the “carbon neutral” label relied on flawed carbon offset projects, including Uruguay’s Guanaré Forest Plantations Project, which an independent review found had no measurable climate benefit. The complaint claims the company continued to use the “carbon neutral” slogan even after learning of issues with the offset program, calling the campaign a marketing strategy aimed at enhancing brand loyalty rather than environmental responsibility.

A BAT spokesperson previously said that Vuse’s carbon-neutral status was independently verified in 2021 and that related marketing materials were discontinued by the end of 2023, according to Law360.