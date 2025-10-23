Turning Point to Host Q3 Call on November 5

Turning Point Brands, Inc. announced it will host a conference call November 5 at 8:30 a.m. EST to review Q3 2025 results. Listeners in the U.S. can call 800 715-9871, while international listeners call +1 646 307-1963. The event ID is 6640134.

Participants should call at least 10 minutes in advance and follow the audio prompts to register. The call will also be broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company’s website. The replay of the webcast will be available on the site two hours following the call.