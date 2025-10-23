Vaping Advocates Say B.C.’s Bill 24 is ‘Irresponsible’

British Columbia’s proposed Bill 24, the Vaping Products Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, is drawing sharp criticism from harm reduction advocates, medical experts, and the vaping industry, who argue the legislation could jeopardize one of the most effective tools to help smokers quit. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) said the government failed to consult key stakeholders before introducing the measure, warning it could devastate small businesses and mislead the public.

“Tobacco and opioids have been proven to kill and cause irreparable harm. Vaping has not killed a single Canadian,” said Sam Tam, president of the CVA. “It would be irresponsible for the B.C. government to require vaping companies, including trade associations, to pay a fabricated cost without considering their ability to help far more British Columbians.”

The bill would allow the province to recover healthcare costs from vaping manufacturers—treating regulated vaping products like tobacco and opioids—despite federal evidence showing that vaping is far less harmful than smoking.