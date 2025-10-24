BAT Italia Unveils glo Hilo, a ‘New Era in Heated Tobacco’

BAT Italia introduced glo Hilo, its latest tobacco heating device, “marking a technological leap in the heated tobacco sector.” Italy is among the first countries globally to roll out this new ecosystem, featuring sticks entirely made in Italy.

Speaking at the event, Fabio de Petris, CEO of BAT Italia, highlighted the company’s growth and investment plans in Italy. He said that Italy represents a key market for new product categories, with one in three consumers using next-generation tobacco products, and outlined BAT’s €500 million five-year investment plan in its Trieste production hub. The facility, which now serves 14 countries, has expanded with 16 additional production lines for heated tobacco, driving new hires and reinforcing Italy’s strategic role in BAT’s global innovation strategy.