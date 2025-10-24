Don Emmanuel and Duran Cigars Join Creativas Group PR

Creativas Group Public Relations announced the addition of two new clients, Don Emmanuel Cigars and Duran Cigars. The company will oversee public relations and communications initiatives for both brands, including media outreach, event coordination, and product news.

Duran Cigars is a premium cigar company that crafts it products in “authentic Cuban tradition,” while Don Emmanuel Cigars “brings a boutique sensibility to the premium cigar world—blending tradition, artistry, and authenticity in every hand-rolled creation.”