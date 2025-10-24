Former CTP Director Says Tobacco Control Burden Shifts to States

Former director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products Dr. Brian King, said the Trump administration’s reductions in federal funding, including millions of dollars previously allocated to tobacco control and prevention programs, have shifted the responsibility for such efforts to state and local governments. King, who is now the executive vice president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, highlighted the implications during a keynote address at the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawai‘i annual meeting, urging local leaders to document tobacco’s impacts and advocate for continued public health protections.

King pointed to cuts affecting major agencies, including the CDC, NIH, and FDA, which traditionally provide funds for state-level tobacco control initiatives. Hawai‘i Public Radio said the CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health was eliminated, resulting in a loss of $70 million annually for tobacco control programs and $15.1 million for state quitlines. While the full impact of these federal cuts has yet to be felt, King warned that once programs lose funding entirely, many initiatives may face staffing reductions or elimination.