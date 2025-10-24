HQD Launches GO Disposable E-Cigarette in the U.S.

HQD introduced its new disposable e-cigarette, the HQD GO, across its official website and multiple U.S. retail channels. The device is “rated for up to 35,000 puffs, features Soft, Regular, and Boost power settings, and offers adjustable airflow.” The U.S. version contains 30 mg/ml (3%) nicotine and is priced at approximately $29.99. The HQD GO is available in six colors and 14 flavors, including fruit, chocolate, tobacco, and cooling varieties.

Retailers such as ohmcityvapes list the HQD GO with 18 ml of e-liquid, which equates to roughly 1,944 puffs per ml, “making it higher than comparable devices like the VOZOL NEON PLUG MAX and SKE 30K Pro Max.”