Juul Aims for Comeback with Adult-Focused Vape Device

Juul Labs is attempting a comeback, refocusing on its original mission of helping adult smokers quit cigarettes. Investor James Sagan of Architect Capital, who joined Juul in 2023, told NYNext, “Everybody kind of thought Juul was dead and evil. But the early investors and founders have poured a bunch of capital back into the company to save it.”

Central to the revival is Juul2, a new vaping device designed with biometric safeguards to restrict access to adult smokers. Users must verify their age and identity through a companion smartphone app using Face ID or other phone-based biometrics, and each pod contains a chip that only unlocks for the authorized user. Juul founders James Monsees and Adam Bowen, who initially developed the technology at Stanford to provide a cleaner alternative to cigarettes, are leading the effort to steer the company back toward harm reduction while preventing underage use.

The device is currently awaiting regulatory approval in the U.S.; it’s already for sale, without the biometric safeguards, in the UK.

“We’re all of the belief that Juul is a mission-driven company tackling the most important public health problem,” Sagan said. “That truth will reveal itself at some point in time.”