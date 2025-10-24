Taiwan Allows Display of Legal Heated-Tobacco Devices

Today (October 24), Taiwan’s Health Minister Shih Chung-liang said that licensed retailers may display legal heated tobacco devices to help consumers distinguish them from illegal products. The clarification follows earlier confusion from last week when the HPA incorrectly announced all displays were banned. Shih noted that the approved devices have passed safety and design reviews to avoid enticing youth, and retailers are allowed to use displays that show the brand and prices, but should not “promote” them. The ministry is also considering requiring warning labels on heating device packaging.

Taiwan legalized heated tobacco in March 2023, with the first batch of 14 products and four component devices approved for sale in October 2025.