Tobacco Stocks Stumble as ‘PMI Results Weigh on Sector’

Tobacco and nicotine stocks slipped yesterday (October 24) as shares of Philip Morris International fell following the company’s third-quarter results. While the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue, investors reacted negatively to a modest increase in full-year profit guidance and concerns over slowing growth in its smoke-free division. PMI shares dipped around 3–4% after the announcement, according to MSN’s Seeking Alpha.

The sentiment rippled across the sector, pulling down other major players, according to Seeking Alpha. British American Tobacco traded about 2% lower, Turning Point Brands dropped nearly 4%, and Greenlane Holdings fell more than 5%. Altria Group also edged down around 1.5% ahead of its own quarterly earnings report, expected next week.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities maintained their “buy” ratings on Philip Morris, emphasizing its strong growth potential in reduced-risk products such as Zyn nicotine pouches. However, market watchers noted that investor expectations remain high even as the industry faces regulatory scrutiny and shifting consumer trends. The broader tobacco sector continues to balance solid cash flow and dividend stability against slower growth and rising public health pressures.