Vape, Nicotine, Tobacco Law Symposium Dates Announced

Keller and Heckman announced that it will be hosting its 10th Annual E-Vapor, Nicotine, and Tobacco Law Symposium, taking place on May 4 – 5, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, at the Paris Las Vegas hotel. This two-day seminar is designed to provide in-depth knowledge on legal, regulatory, and scientific issues essential for tobacco, nicotine, and CBD/hemp product manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers.

Registration for the symposium will begin in December. ﻿For questions related to the program, contact Emma Kyle at kyle@khlaw.com.