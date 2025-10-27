Australia Sees Record Surge in Illegal Tobacco and Vape Seizures

Australia’s border authorities have reported a sharp rise in the interception of illegal tobacco and vapes, with the Australian Border Force (ABF) seizing 586 million cigarettes and more than 3 million vapes between July and September, the highest quarterly total in recent years. Officials say the spike reflects both growing criminal activity and enhanced border intelligence.

ABF Illicit Tobacco and Vape Enforcement Commander Greg Dowse said the results highlight how syndicates are becoming more sophisticated, but “not beyond the reach of border intelligence.” He credited the agency’s success to stronger cooperation with international partners, enabling authorities to identify high-risk shipments before arrival.

Major seizures were reported nationwide, including two tons of undeclared tobacco in Queensland, over 4 million cigarettes in Western Australia, and 95,000 vapes hidden in a Port Botany shipment. Dowse said continued collaboration and intelligence sharing remain crucial to preventing illicit tobacco and vape products from reaching Australian consumers.