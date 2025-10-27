Cresco Labs Moves to Dismiss Labeling Class Action

Cresco Labs, the Chicago-based cannabis company, asked a federal judge in Illinois to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the company and its subsidiaries of mislabeling cannabis products. The lawsuit alleges that Cresco’s products were inaccurately labeled, potentially misleading consumers about potency and content.

In its motion, Cresco contends that the claims lack sufficient legal basis and argues that the company has complied with applicable state and federal regulations. The company is seeking to have the case dismissed before it proceeds to discovery or trial.

No court date has been set yet for a ruling on the motion, and the case remains under review. The outcome could have broader implications for labeling standards and consumer protection in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.