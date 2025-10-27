CTFK Boss Says Global Playbook Weakening Public Health

Political positioning continues in advance of next month’s Eleventh Conference of the Parties (COP11) in Geneva, with Yolonda C. Richardson, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, accusing the tobacco industry of deploying a “global playbook” to weaken public health commitments, particularly focusing on the Caribbean nations of Saint Kitts, Nevis, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago. In a press release, Tobacco-Free Kids said it joined other anti-tobacco organizations in sending a letter to the governments of Saint Kitts and Nevis expressing concern “about the need to safeguard public health policymaking from the influence of the tobacco industry.” The letter was sent because it said at COP10 in Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, “raised serious alarm” by taking positions “closely mirroring industry talking points.”

“Governments must remember one truth:” Richardson wrote. “The tobacco industry is the architect of the global tobacco epidemic which kills more than 8 million people each year. Big Tobacco’s presence is toxic to rational, evidence-based policymaking. Governments must shut the door on tobacco industry interference and stand united to protect kids from a lifetime of addiction.”