“Good COP” to Parallel WHO’s COP11

The Taxpayers Protection Alliance (TPA) announced the launch of “Conference of the People (Good COP)” to be held November 19 in Geneva, parallel to the World Health Organization’s COP11. Good COP will be a “rapid-response and fact-checking forum” to counter discussions from the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The event aims to unite taxpayer-, free-market-, and harm-reduction organizations to challenge misinformation and present alternative, evidence-based perspectives. It is intended to be an open forum for consumers, independent scientists, and journalists who are often excluded from WHO’s closed-door sessions.

“Currently, there is no cohesive, organized message to balance the misinformation stemming from the WHO and institutions under the auspices of the FCTC,” the TPA said in a press release. “Each day of the conference, experts and consumers will gather to respond in real-time to COP proceedings and hear from sponsoring organizations who will set the agenda for their respective day.”

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) also announced today (October 27) that it will hold “Asia Day – The Good Cop 2.0,” in conjunction with the TPA event. “Asia Pacific cannot afford another decade of ‘quit or die’ policies,” said Clarisse Virgino, CAPHRA’s Philippines representative. “We’ve seen harm reduction save lives in HIV, alcohol, and drug policy — denying it for tobacco is both unscientific and unethical.”

“Asia Day will not be about slogans or ideology — it’s about dialogue, data, and human rights,” said Nancy Loucas, CAPHRA’s Executive Coordinator.