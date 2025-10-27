Maldives Faces Surge in Smuggled Cigarettes and Vapes

The number of smuggled cigarettes in the Maldives has now surpassed legally imported, duty-paid cigarettes, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim said today (October 27). Speaking on behalf of the Parliament’s Committee on National Security Services (241 Committee), Nazim said that recent increases in cigarette import duties and the ban on vapes have fueled a spike in illicit trade, costing the state significant revenue.

Nazim said that smuggled cigarettes and vapes are widely available, often sold openly through social media, and are entering the country through customs channels. He emphasized that the committee’s recommendations, if implemented, would be critical to curbing smuggling and protecting state revenue. “People’s tax money is being lost while others profit,” he said.

The warning follows a major seizure in April when customs intercepted two containers carrying 13.6 million sticks of cigarettes disguised as plywood cargo, with an estimated value of MVR 122 million ($7.9 million). The containers remain under investigation at Maldives Ports Limited, pending referral to the Prosecutor General’s Office.