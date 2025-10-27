Nigeria Health Advocates Push for 50% Tobacco Tax

Health stakeholders and tobacco control advocates at the Gatefield Health Summit 2025 urged the Nigerian government to raise tobacco taxes to 50% of the retail price, citing the measure as a key tool to reduce smoking, prevent related illnesses, and protect public health. Experts highlighted that Nigeria’s current tax level of about 25% falls well below the World Health Organization’s recommended 75% of retail price.

Michael Olaniyan, Country Representative for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, claimed that higher taxes are effective in deterring youth smoking, while Chibuike Nwokorem of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance criticized tobacco companies for exploiting weak enforcement mechanisms and influencing policy decisions through industry associations.