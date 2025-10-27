‘Science Must Lead Policy,’ Say South African Harm-Reduction Experts

Health and policy leaders at the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) Colloquium on Wellness and Healthy Lifestyles in South Africa called for a science-driven approach to public health, urging the government to prioritize harm reduction over ideology. Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa said South Africa must extend harm reduction principles—long used in HIV prevention and road safety—to emerging health risks such as tobacco and substance use. “Harm reduction is not permissiveness, it’s progress,” she said, noting that public health must help people make safer choices rather than impose moral judgments.

Dr Percy Selepe, Acting COO of the Gauteng Department of Health, said “science must lead policy.” He and other speakers argued that South Africa’s punitive, abstinence-based approach has failed to curb smoking and substance use. Harm reduction advocates, including Professor Monique Marks, criticized the lack of government funding for evidence-based interventions, noting that all existing programs are run by non-profits. Marks stressed that switching from combustible cigarettes to regulated smoke-free products could dramatically reduce health risks and ease the burden on the healthcare system.

Professors Obedy Mwantembe and Tivani Mashamba-Thompson called for African-led research into nicotine science and integrated harm reduction services addressing HIV and Hepatitis C. They emphasized that compassion and science must work hand in hand to reduce stigma and improve outcomes. If Gauteng’s evidence-first stance becomes national policy, speakers said, South Africa could modernize its public health strategy — replacing bans and punishment with regulation, education, and empathy. “Better health contributes to positive growth,” Ramokgopa said. “Collaboration between science, policy, and society is not optional — it’s essential.”