UK Tobacco and Vapes Bill Faces Scrutiny as it Goes to Committee

The UK’s Tobacco and Vapes Bill enters its committee stage in the House of Lords today (October 27), drawing sharp focus from the vaping and retail sectors over its potential market impact. The bill aims to ban tobacco sales to anyone born after January 1, 2009, and introduces new limits on vape advertising, flavors, and packaging. While positioned as a public health milestone, industry stakeholders warn that the legislation could disrupt the legitimate vape trade and accelerate the illicit market if not implemented carefully.

John Patterson, president of IKE Tech, said that while the government’s intent is commendable, the proposals rely too heavily on traditional retail enforcement.

“The current proposal won’t make the vision of a vape-free youth generation a reality,” Patterson said. “The UK has a unique opportunity to set a global benchmark for responsible vaping regulation. To make a real difference, we must move beyond surface-level fixes and shift the focus to preventing access at the point of use, using robust, technology-driven age verification.”

Retailers also voiced concern over compliance burdens and unfair competition from unregulated sellers. Kay Patel, of Best One, said responsible retailers already face rising costs and enforcement pressures, while illicit sellers continue to “flood the market unchecked.” He urged lawmakers to include manufacturer-level safeguards and coordinated supply-chain accountability. Industry figures warn that without such measures, the bill could penalize compliant businesses while failing to achieve its youth protection goals.