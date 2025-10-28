BAT Launches €1.2 Billion Hybrid Capital Securities Issue

Today (October 28), BAT announced the publication of a prospectus for a €1.2 billion dual-tranche hybrid capital securities offering. The issue comprises a €600 million perpetual non-call 5.25-year security (NC5.25) with a 4.20% initial coupon, and a €600 million perpetual non-call 8-year security (NC8) with a 4.75% initial coupon. The securities are subordinate to all senior creditors and will be accounted as equity under IFRS standards, receiving 50% equity credit from Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch.

Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of the company’s outstanding Perpetual Subordinated NC 2026 Securities, which began with a tender offer on October 21, and the repayment of existing debt. The first call dates for the securities are October 20, 2030 to January 30, 2031, for the NC5.25 tranche and July 30, 2033 to October 30, 2033, for the NC8 tranche.

Settlement is expected on October 30, 2025, with both tranches to be listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available online via the London Stock Exchange here and the National Storage Mechanism here.