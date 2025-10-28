Black Buffalo’s Boss Honored with Goldman Sachs Award

Black Buffalo co-founder and president Mark Hanson was honored by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit. The recognition follows Black Buffalo’s national retail expansion, growth of its “Herd Rewards” loyalty program, and continued investment in R&D and compliance serving adult nicotine consumers. “This award is a reflection of the Black Buffalo team’s tireless dedication to excellence, foundational commitment to compliance, and relentless pursuit to deliver innovative products to our adult consumers,” Hanson said. The Summit, now in its 14th year, brings together founders and CEOs of hypergrowth companies to share insights and advance business leadership.