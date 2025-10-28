Happy World Tobacco Growers’ Day

Each year since 2012, October 28 has been celebrated as World Tobacco Growers’ Day (WTGD), the date when Europeans reportedly first observed tobacco as Christopher Columbus arrived at the island that is now the Dominican Republic. Founded by the International Tobacco Growers’ Association (ITGA), the day is meant “to celebrate the legitimacy and dignity of the work carried out by millions of tobacco growers around the world.”

“Since its establishment, World Tobacco Growers’ Day has been celebrated across many countries, honoring the dedication and contribution of farming communities,” the ITGA says. “In several nations, the day has even been formally institutionalized, becoming a proud annual tradition that recognizes the economic, cultural, and social importance of tobacco growers. A global day to honor those who cultivate the land and preserve a living heritage.

“WTGD shines a light on the cultural, historical, and socio-economic legacy of tobacco growing — a livelihood that has shaped generations and sustained rural communities for centuries. Tobacco growers work in a legal and regulated market, and this day is about giving dignity and recognition to their honest labor and enduring contribution to the global agricultural landscape.”