NZ Faces Rising Illicit Tobacco Trade

More than one in four cigarettes consumed in New Zealand came from the illicit market last year, according to a new independent report commissioned by Imperial Brands and BAT New Zealand. The study found that 27% of total tobacco consumption was illegal, up from 23.6% the previous year, resulting in lost excise revenue estimated at over NZ$600 million ($348 million). The rise is largely driven by a 41.9% increase in smuggled, contraband cigarettes.

Industry representatives warned that without decisive intervention, New Zealand risks facing the same challenges seen in Australia, where delayed responses allowed illicit trade to flourish post-COVID. “The report shows New Zealand’s illicit tobacco trade continues to escalate,” said an Imperial Brands spokesperson. “It would be a mistake to assume the violence and criminal networks associated with an uncontrolled illicit market couldn’t happen here.”

BAT New Zealand echoed the call for immediate action, highlighting the importance of proactive measures. “Australia presents a cautionary tale of how quickly illicit tobacco can take hold,” a BATNZ spokesperson said. “New Zealand has the opportunity to act now to prevent the exponential growth of illegal tobacco and protect both public health and government revenue.”

Read the full report here.