Survey: UK Vape Bill Threatens Corner Shops

A survey of 500 UK corner shops revealed that one in 10 owners would consider closing their business if the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is enacted. The survey, commissioned by retailer platform C-Talk, found that 79% of shop owners view the Bill as an unprecedented threat, with 35% planning to reduce staff hours or lay off employees, and 26% considering price hikes to offset losses.

The legislation, which returned to Parliament earlier this week, proposes banning tobacco sales for anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, and restricting e-cigarette marketing, packaging, and flavors. Retailers warn these measures could push consumers toward the black market.

In response, C-Talk founder Paul Cheema delivered 1,435 letters from concerned shop owners directly to Business Secretary Peter Kyle, urging the government to consider the impact on local businesses and jobs.