Thailand Looks to Overhaul Tobacco Law Against E-Cigarette Surge

Thailand’s Cabinet ordered an urgent amendment to the Tobacco Products Control Act B.E. 2560 (2017) to address “the rapid spread of e-cigarette use, particularly among young people.” Official data show the number of Thai e-cigarette users aged 15 and above has surged from 78,000 in 2021 to more than 400,000 in 2024.

Deputy government spokesperson Airin Phanrit said the Cabinet endorsed recommendations from the National Human Rights Commission, assigning the Ministry of Public Health to lead the drafting process. The overhaul aims to regulate the production, import, sale, advertising, and use of e-cigarettes and other emerging nicotine products—both online and offline.

Authorities plan a public awareness campaign on vaping risks, stricter controls to prevent youth marketing, and stronger implementation of WHO FCTC Article 5.3 to limit tobacco industry influence. A full report on the proposed reforms is expected within 30 days.