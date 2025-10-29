Acting CTP Director Offers ‘Groundbreaking’ Views at FDLI

Bret Koplow, the acting director at the FDA Center for Tobacco Products, emphasized the role of tobacco harm reduction in lowering smoking rates and stressed the importance of streamlining the review and authorization process to make harm reduction effective, according to posts on X from public health expert Cliff Douglas. Koplow spoke yesterday (October 28) on the opening day of the Food and Drug Law Institute Tobacco and Nicotine Policy Conference (FDLI).

Koplow said the FDA will soon provide guidance on the continuum of risk for tobacco and nicotine products, signaled potential support for expanding flavored e-cigarettes if they serve public health goals, and highlighted the need for a regulated marketplace of authorized reduced-risk products, warning that an unregulated market would otherwise thrive, all according to Douglas.

“This is encouraging, but we will need to see what form this takes and how well it is executed,” Douglas wrote. “The follow-up panel on the future of tobacco policy in the context of #MAHA correctly highlights the welcome change in tone in Director Koplow’s remarks. This should not be overlooked, as his clear articulation of the benefits of switching from cigarettes to pouches and vapes, for example, is refreshing and potentially groundbreaking.”