BAT Pauses Vuse One Vape Launch Amid FDA Scrutiny

Yesterday (October 28), Reuters reported that BAT paused its pilot launch of the Vuse One disposable vape in the U.S., highlighting the regulatory hurdles in the rapidly growing nicotine products market, news that was confirmed by a spokesperson for Reynolds American, BAT’s U.S. subsidiary. The pilot will be postponed while the company focuses on its existing portfolio, including a nicotine pouch currently under PMTA review that FDA has promised to fast-track.

“We will bring Vuse One to market at the appropriate time,” the spokesperson said. “Vuse One is one of the few disposable vapor products that meet the in-market and PMTA-deadline requirements that Congress established in 2022. We have communicated with our customers to ensure that they are fully informed about our decision.”

The move follows increased U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforcement against unapproved vapes, many imported from China, which have eroded profits in the $22 billion U.S. smoking alternatives sector. Earlier this year, it was reported that several manufacturers, frustrated by the lack of progress within the FDA, were considering launching products prior to official approval, similar to those already available on the market.

The pause underscores the industry’s broader push for reforms to streamline FDA approvals, which often take years. Philip Morris International and Altria are also navigating similar challenges, balancing regulatory compliance with the competitive pressure from unlicensed products. The FDA has signaled intentions to accelerate applications, though public health groups warn that any loosening of review standards could undermine safety and oversight.

The FDA recently sent a letter to “remind” manufacturers that selling new nicotine products without authorization is unlawful.