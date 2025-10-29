EU Considers Cigarette Filter Ban Ahead of WHO COP11, Sparking Industry Concerns

A proposal to ban cigarette filters is reigniting debate across the European Union, with public health advocates backing the move while several member states and industry players express hesitation. The draft EU position, prepared ahead of the WHO COP11 meeting in Geneva next month, highlights the potential of a filter ban to reduce smoking appeal, however, countries including Germany and Italy have opposed implementing the measure within the bloc.

According to Eurativ, “a European Commission spokesperson has since clarified that the measure would not apply within the EU. However, despite resistance from some countries, the latest draft of the EU’s position retains a reference to a global filter ban, suggesting the EU executive may want to keep the option for future application in Europe.”

Filters, the EU says, are a major source of environmental pollution, with the WHO estimating 4.5 trillion cigarette butts discarded annually worldwide. Gijs van Wijk of the Smoke Free Partnership called filters a “deceptive design feature” and urged regulators to consider similar restrictions for e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.

Making cigarettes harsher and less attractive theoretically makes sense, says Tadas Lisauskas, the CEO of Greenbutts, a company that focuses on eliminating the ecological impact associated with cigarette filters, but he points to decades of research that shows filters keep significant amounts of particles out of smokers’ lungs.

“Public health must be grounded in science and practical outcomes—not symbolism,” Lisauskas said. “On closer inspection, a filter ban is both illogical and counterproductive.

“Unfiltered cigarettes would reintroduce hazards society moved away from generations ago. A policy intended to protect public health should not expose consumers to additional, immediate physical harm.”

The filter ban proposal comes amid broader regulatory pressure on the tobacco sector, including proposed excise tax hikes and the TEDOR levy, which could raise €11.2 billion annually.