Industry Veteran Escalona Joins Don Emmanuel Cigars

Don Emmanuel Cigars announced that Carlos Escalona, a longtime veteran of Davidoff of Geneva, has joined the company to help steer its growth and expansion. The move is a significant step for the emerging premium cigar brand, according to its founder, Brazilian Master Cigar Sommelier Don Emmanuel.

The connection was made through legendary blender Eladio Díaz, who collaborated with Don Emmanuel to craft the brand’s debut Anunnaki line—an artisanal collection featuring seven tobaccos, including a rare Dominican wrapper.

“To see someone like Carlos Escalona believe in what we’re creating is deeply meaningful,” said Emmanuel. “Eladio and I built these cigars with soul and precision. Carlos brings the same dedication and understanding of what true luxury represents.”