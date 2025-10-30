Altria Reports Q3 Results, Narrows 2025 Guidance

Altria Group, Inc. reported third-quarter 2025 net revenues of $6.1 billion, down 3% year-on-year, while adjusted diluted EPS rose 3.6% to $1.45. The company reaffirmed its resilience in core tobacco and smoke-free products and announced an expansion of its share repurchase program from $1 billion to $2 billion, set to run through 2026.

CEO Billy Gifford highlighted “exciting progress” across Altria’s portfolio, including the U.S. launch of on! PLUS nicotine pouches, regulatory submissions for Ploom heated tobacco, and a strategic collaboration with KT&G to pursue international and non-nicotine growth opportunities. The company also marked its 60th dividend increase in 56 years, underscoring its continued focus on shareholder returns.

Altria narrowed its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $5.37–$5.45, representing 3.5%–5.0% growth from 2024. Management said it expects performance to moderate in Q4 as it laps prior share reductions and continues to invest in its smoke-free strategy amid a dynamic regulatory environment.