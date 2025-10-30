JT Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results, Raises Full-Year Forecasts

Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT) reported robust growth for the first nine months of 2025, with revenue up 13.2% to ¥2.63 trillion ($17.1 billion) and adjusted operating profit at constant FX up 27.2% to ¥849 billion ($5.5 billion), driven by solid pricing and higher tobacco volumes. The company also completed the transfer of its pharmaceutical business to Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and its subsidiary TORII PHARMACEUTICAL, marking a strategic shift to focus on its core tobacco operations.

At the end of September 2025, total assets stood at ¥8.2 trillion ($53.2 billion), down ¥175.7 billion ($1.1 billion) year-to-date, mainly due to lower cash holdings, while equity increased to ¥4.17 trillion ($27.1 billion) on higher retained earnings. Operating cash flow remained strong at ¥287 billion ($1.9 billion), supported by steady contributions from the tobacco business, despite payments related to the Canadian litigation settlement.

Reflecting strong performance, JT raised its full-year forecasts across all metrics, projecting a 13.1% rise in revenue and a 24.3% increase in adjusted operating profit at constant FX. CEO Masamichi Terabatake credited growth in the Ploom heated tobacco segment, with Ploom AURA and EVO premium sticks boosting Japan’s HTS market share to 15.5%. JT also announced a revised annual dividend of ¥234 ($1.52) per share, up ¥26 ($0.17), in line with record-high earnings and its shareholder return policy.