JTI UK Launches Strongest Nordic Spirit Nicotine Pouch Yet

JTI UK announced the launch of its most potent nicotine pouch to date, Nordic Spirit Frosty Mint Max (17mg), which is now available via JTI360 and key multiple grocers, with wider rollout to independent and symbol retailers from November 3. Priced at £6.50 RRP, JTI said it is targeting the fast-growing “max strength” segment, which now accounts for 16% of nicotine pouch sales in the Independents & Symbols channel.

The new variant debuts Nordic Spirit’s refreshed branding, featuring darker tones and bold design cues to emphasize strength. With the UK nicotine pouch market valued at £15.9 million per month, JTI says the product will help retailers meet rising demand for high-strength options.