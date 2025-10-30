Juul Secures Permanent IP Injunction in UK

Juul Labs won a permanent intellectual property injunction in the UK High Court, converting temporary measures from 2019 into lasting legal protection. The ruling bars four Chinese companies — Greensun Technology, Ouch, Gaish, and Airsmo Tech — from infringing on Juul’s trademarks, product designs, and patents.

The court said the defendants ignored proceedings and prior orders, failing to respond to Juul or provide required witness statements. The decision mandates the destruction of existing infringing products and publication of the ruling on the companies’ websites.

Juul said the injunction is a key milestone in its global IP enforcement efforts, ensuring its products and designs remain protected in the UK market and reinforcing its rights against unauthorized competitors.